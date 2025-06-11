Getting that perfect train-shot video just turned into a nightmare for one man and the internet can’t stop talking about it.

In a now viral video, a man is seen recording casually while standing near the door of a moving train. The scenery is typical until the train enters a tunnel. What happens next has left netizens in disbelief.

Inside the pitch-dark tunnel, a miscreant can be seen standing close to the tracks, holding a long stick. As the train approaches him, he suddenly swings the stick, targeting the man’s phone.

In a split second, the phone goes flying from the man’s hand—and it’s gone forever.

Watch the viral video:

Pehle Content jaruri hai 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XesNUmWLMy — Samriddhi 🫰 (@Radheradhegirl) June 11, 2025

The video has gone viral across social media platforms, with people reacting in shock, anger, and disbelief. Many questioned how someone could be standing inside an active railway tunnel.

While some viewers found it bizarre, others raised serious concerns over train safety and the need for increased surveillance in tunnels.

The identity of the miscreant remains unknown, and there’s no word yet on whether any official action has been taken. But one thing is clear—the viral video has struck a chord online and left viewers stunned.

PNN