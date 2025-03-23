A CCTV viral video has taken the internet by storm, showing a would-be thief getting a brutal dose of instant karma while attempting to rob a retail store.

The viral video captures the moment a man in a hoodie casually approaches the cash counter, where a woman — seemingly of Indian origin — is busy with her work.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Non-essential commentary’.

At first, everything appears normal until the man suddenly pulls out a gun and demands cash. But instead of panicking, the woman remains surprisingly calm, confronting the armed thief head-on. Her courage takes an even more shocking turn when she attempts to grab his gun-holding hand. Though she fails on the first try, she refuses to back down.

With a burst of strength, she locks onto the thief’s wrist, preventing him from using the weapon. As the struggle intensifies, the man tries to snatch a bag full of cash, but the fearless woman moves quicker. In a blink, she rips the bag from his grasp and slams it onto his head with full force.

But the action doesn’t stop there. Seizing the moment, she reaches for a hammer, turning the tables completely. As she swings at him, the terrified thief realises he is no match for her fury and runs towards the exit. The final moments of the video show the fearless woman stepping outside, hammer in hand, ready to chase him down.

Netizens are hailing her as a real-life action hero, praising her bravery and quick reflexes.

PNN