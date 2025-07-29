Law is equal for everyone, but when the protectors of the law start breaking it, serious questions arise. One such video is going viral on social media, prompting people to wonder: Does wearing a uniform make someone above the law? In the viral footage, a police officer visits an optical shop, collects his spectacles, but when the shopkeeper asks for payment, the officer begins yelling. He argues, gets angry, and ultimately walks out without paying. The entire incident was captured on the shop’s CCTV camera and is now circulating widely online.

यूपी के मिर्ज़ापुर में एक इंस्पेक्टर और चश्मे की कीमत को लेकर हुई मोलभाव की बहस गरमागरम हो गई !! बाद में दरोगा बिना पैसे दिए ही चला गया !! दुकानदार भी कम नहीं था दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुई पूरी घटना का वीडियो, सोशल मीडिया में कर दिया वायरल !!#CCTVliveviralVideo… pic.twitter.com/QZX5NrZNby — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) July 25, 2025

In the CCTV footage, the police officer can be seen entering the shop and asking for his spectacles. When the shopkeeper hands them over and requests the agreed-upon amount, the officer becomes visibly angry. He starts arguing, raises his voice, and attempts to intimidate the shopkeeper. Despite the shopkeeper calmly explaining that he is only asking for the pre-decided price, the officer refuses to listen and walks out without settling the bill. The shopkeeper tries to protest, but his voice is seemingly silenced in the face of the officer’s uniform and authority. The incident reportedly took place in Mirzapur. However, OrissaPOST does not independently confirm the authenticity of the video.

The CCTV recording of the incident has gone viral, prompting a range of reactions online. Some users called it a blatant misuse of power, while others said such actions tarnish the reputation of the entire police force. Many asked whether small shopkeepers no longer have the right to demand their dues. The video was shared from an account named @ManojSh28986262.