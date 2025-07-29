A video circulating on social media is enough to make anyone’s blood boil. In the CCTV clip, a speeding Thar first slams into a middle‑aged man on a scooter and, instead of stopping, reverses to crush him again. Bystanders are left stunned by a scene that seems to defy basic humanity. The incident has sparked outrage and renewed questions about how taking a life on the road can appear so easy.

At the start of the footage, a middle‑aged man rides his scooter when a high‑speed Thar approaching from the opposite direction strikes him head‑on. He crashes to the ground with a thud. Normally, drivers stop and help in such situations, but what follows is heart‑wrenching. As the victim tries to regain his balance and stand, the driver throws the Thar into reverse and runs him over a second time. The savage move unfolds so quickly that onlookers can only watch in horror.

Once the video hit the internet, anger erupted. Viewers argued that this looked less like a traffic mishap and more like deliberate murder. Many noted that the Thar’s brutal second impact could not be dismissed as accidental. Social‑media users demanded the immediate arrest of the driver and the harshest possible punishment.

Posted by the account @Khurpench_, the footage has racked up thousands of reactions. One user fumed, “He’s intoxicated with money; he should be punished properly.” Another wrote, “Make him ride a donkey through the crossroads.” A third insisted, “Confiscate the Thar and suspend his license forever.”

Online fury continues to mount as people share the clip and call for justice.