Imagine letting your pet outside for a little fresh air, only to have a wild predator appear out of nowhere. That’s exactly what happened in a chilling viral video that has left viewers shocked.

The video, posted by the Twitter account @NATURE IS BRUTAL, has already gained over 1 million views and 8,800 likes. The CCTV footage captures a quiet night outside a home with a blue-coloured gate, but what happens next is truly terrifying.

At first, the pet dog is seen near the gate, barking as if sensing danger. Moments later, it suddenly runs out of view. Then, in a shocking twist, a leopard leaps over the gate with ease, grabs the dog in its jaws, and disappears into the night.

Watch the viral video:

Viewers were heartbroken by the footage. One user commented, “This is so sad. Was a beautiful dog too.” Another user wrote: “the spikes are so useless..”

This viral video is a chilling reminder of how unpredictable nature can be, especially in areas where wildlife and human habitats overlap.

PNN