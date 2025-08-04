A video from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, is going viral on the internet, showing a person risking his life just to record a lion busy enjoying its prey. This incident from Bhavnagar is raising concerns about the safety of both wild animals and humans. According to reports, the person seen in the video is filming the lion’s actions using his mobile phone. When the lion feels threatened by the human’s presence, it attacks and hisses at him. Fortunately, the person remained unharmed.

This video of the young man approaching the lion at great personal risk is now spreading rapidly on social media. The footage was recorded by some of his friends, showing him getting dangerously close to the lion and its prey, causing the lion to react angrily.

Sounds in the background of the video suggest that several people were present at the scene. Thankfully, no serious incident occurred. After pushing the boy away, the lion returned to its prey.

OrissaPOST could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

It’s worth mentioning that just a few days ago, an 11-month-old pet lion escaped from a residential farmhouse in Lahore and attacked a woman and her two children on a busy road, triggering panic in the entire neighbourhood. CCTV footage captured the lion leaping over a wall and chasing the victims. According to reports, the woman and her children were seriously injured.