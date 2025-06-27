At times, snakes trespass into residential areas and attack people. Many times, snake bites are also reported. A similar, but slightly peculiar, story has now surfaced, where a person catches the very snake that bit him. The video is going viral on social media.

This video has been shared on Instagram by a page named insta_pinkcity_jaipur. The caption reads, “A bizarre incident unfolded at Jaipur’s RUHS Hospital when a young man, after being bitten by a snake, arrived for treatment carrying the live snake with him. Outside the emergency ward, he took the snake out of his bag and showed it to the hospital staff, causing panic in the hospital.”

According to reports, this strange incident took place at the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Hospital. In the viral video, it can be seen that a young man arrives at the emergency ward of the hospital with a snake in his backpack. He opens the bag, shows the snake to the doctor, and says, “This is the snake that bit me.”

On seeing the snake, there is panic among the patients and staff present there. However, it could not be ascertained whether the snake was poisonous or not, or what species it belonged to.