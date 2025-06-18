Pakistan never fails to make the world laugh, and here is proof. In a video going viral on social media, some rustic Pakistani men can be seen proudly sitting in a big ‘fighter jet.’ But this is not a real jet, rather, it is a desi jugaad created with talent and overconfidence, after seeing which even America’s F-16 might start considering itself a bullock cart.

In the video, a huge structure is seen resembling a fighter plane. But as soon as the camera pans downward, the truth is revealed: there are auto rickshaw tyres installed underneath. Missiles like matchboxes are placed on top, and Pakistani flags are mounted on the sides as if the contraption is about to head to a war zone. Rural men are sitting inside, roaming around proudly, while children standing nearby clap excitedly at the sight of this ‘high-tech plane.’ People are jokingly saying, “Pakistan has now sent its Brahmastra into the fight between Iran and Israel!” Someone else quipped, “Look, this is Pakistan’s Air Force 2.0 without runway, without engine, without flight.”

It’s worth mentioning that the Iran-Israel war has entered its sixth day, with a fierce missile exchange continuing between the two nations. Meanwhile, such comical acts from the people of Pakistan are surfacing. Wherever there is a war in the world, Pakistanis seem to post such antics on social media, unintentionally turning serious global conflicts into comedy with their bizarre stunts.

The video has been shared from an X account and has been viewed by millions of people so far, with many users also liking it. Social media is flooded with reactions. One user wrote, “Pakistani people can never improve.” Another said, “If Pakistan jumps into the war, then this war will become a comedy.” Yet another commented, “Pakistan has the power to compete with Israel.”