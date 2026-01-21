A shocking case of road rage has emerged from Pune, Maharashtra. A minor dispute between a female driver and a male driver on the road escalated to the point where the woman dragged the young man for nearly two kilometres on the bonnet of her car, leaving him seriously injured. A video of this horrific incident is rapidly going viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage among local residents.

According to preliminary information, the incident began with an argument between two motorists on Sangamwadi Road. Both were in their respective cars. The argument escalated when the man tried to stop the woman’s car at an intersection near Kalyani Nagar. The man parked his car in front of the woman’s vehicle and then stood in front of her car.

📍Pune, Maharashtra: Road rage kalesh on Sangamwadi Road, after an argument, a woman allegedly dragged a man on her car’s bonnet for nearly 2 km. pic.twitter.com/2BEbw8uR7w — Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) January 20, 2026

Eyewitnesses said that despite the young man standing in front of her, the woman did not stop the car and instead drove on. The young man clung to the bonnet of the car to save his life. In this position, the woman drove the car at a very high speed for about two kilometres.

Finally, she suddenly applied the brakes, causing the young man to fall onto the road and suffer serious injuries. The injured man was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to reports, Pune Police have taken cognisance of the viral video and launched an investigation.

Worth mentioning, Pune has seen a rise in road rage incidents recently. Traffic experts believe that increasing tension and a lack of patience on the roads are leading to violent disputes. The administration has appealed to drivers to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to immediately inform the police if a dispute arises.