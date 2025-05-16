Many people do crazy things for a picture, but sometimes, that one snap could cost more than just a few likes. In a viral video that’s now doing rounds on social media, a heart-stopping moment was caught on camera when two individuals, seemingly out on a photo session, stood dangerously close to a railway track — completely unaware of the train barreling toward them.

The clip opens with the sound of an approaching train on a rail bridge. Two people are seen standing right next to the tracks, casually striking poses with the train likely meant to be their dramatic backdrop. But as the train gets closer, it becomes painfully clear that they’re standing too close — way too close.

Within seconds, the front part of the train brushes past one of the men, knocking him face-first onto the ground. The sheer impact is enough to make anyone wince.

Watch the viral video:

Thankfully, he escaped with only injuries, but the video leaves behind a strong message: things could’ve turned out far worse.

The viral video has sparked a wave of reactions online — from anger and concern to disbelief over how people continue to underestimate the dangers of railway tracks. Many users condemned the risky stunt, while others pointed out the growing trend of people risking their lives for likes, shares, and social media clout.

PNN