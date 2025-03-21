Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Punjab Kings coach Ricky Ponting performed a puja, hoping it might change the team’s fortunes. As soon as the video of the ritual surfaced, it went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions. In particular, Pakistani cricket fans expressed their displeasure, with some calling it a matter of money and others linking it to Ponting’s beliefs.

A Pakistani ‘X’ user commented, “Money is a strange thing. Even Ricky Ponting wouldn’t have imagined he would have to perform puja for it.” Another user wrote, “A person is forced to do anything for money.” Some even claimed that Ponting worshipped Hindu gods and goddesses solely for IPL earnings.

Now, the question remains—will the puja help change Punjab Kings’ fate this season? Can the Ricky Ponting-Shreyas Iyer duo lead the team to its first-ever IPL championship? Punjab Kings have yet to win a single IPL trophy, making it interesting to see what new strategies the pair will bring. Ponting’s vast experience in playing and coaching in India could prove beneficial for the team, as PBKS prepares to enter the tournament with fresh strategies and a strong combination of players.

While IPL 2025 is set to begin March 22, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will commence April 11. With both leagues running almost simultaneously, fan competition will be intense. Given IPL’s already massive popularity, PSL may face a tough challenge in attracting viewership.