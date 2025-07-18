What happens when a near miss turns into a parenting moment, right in the middle of the road? A viral video shared online has captured just that, giving the internet a mix of laughs and nostalgia.

The viral video, recorded using dash cams placed inside a car, shows a tense yet relatable scene. As the car moves ahead on a city road, another vehicle coming from the opposite side suddenly tries to overtake an autorickshaw—on the wrong lane. This forces the dash cam car driver to brake suddenly.

From the rear dash cam, we see a two-wheeler approaching—ridden by a young man with an older man riding pillion. The bike narrowly avoids hitting the car hard.

But what catches everyone’s attention isn’t the close call. It’s what happens next.

Watch the viral video:

Instant feedback whenever someone makes a mistake is really helpful🤣 pic.twitter.com/ThVmKWmh20 — DriveSmart🛡️ (@DriveSmart_IN) July 16, 2025

The man on the back seat, seemingly the boy’s father, slaps his son’s shoulder in frustration. He quickly gets off the bike and starts scolding him right there on the road.

While there were no injuries or visible damage to either vehicle, the father’s anger became the heart of the story.

One online user commented, “My father starts his rant as soon as I hit 35–40 speed. Parents are hard-wired to blame us.” Another added, “POV: Indian dads and their emergency road lectures.”

The viral video is now doing the rounds across platforms, with people sharing their own stories of roadside parenting.

PNN