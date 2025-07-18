Some animals in the world are natural enemies, like dogs and cats or snakes and mongooses. Viral videos of their fights often buzz on social media and gain traction. A similar scene is currently circulating on social media, this time from Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh, where a dangerous fight broke out between a cobra and a mongoose in the middle of the road.

The intense fight brought traffic to a standstill as people stopped their vehicles to watch and record the scene.

In the viral video, a cobra is seen in the middle of the road. Suddenly, a mongoose leaps out of the bushes at lightning speed, avoiding the cobra’s hood and attacking its neck directly. Within seconds, the mongoose sinks its teeth into the black cobra and drags it toward the bushes.

People standing nearby were stunned to witness this deadly clash.

The enmity between snakes and mongooses is well-known. They are considered sworn enemies of each other. A mongoose can tolerate snake venom and is much faster than a snake in terms of agility and strength. While snakes occasionally win such encounters, mongooses usually emerge victorious.