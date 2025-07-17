You must have seen countless jugaads (unconventional approaches) on social media, but this time, the viral video has broken all records. There’s a saying, “Where there’s a will, there’s a way,” but after watching this, we might as well coin a new one: “Where there’s a laptop, there’s a rolling pin.” In this video, a woman has done something even an IT engineer wouldn’t dare imagine. Standing confidently in the kitchen, she’s not using a traditional rolling pin to make rotis (Indian flatbread) she’s using a laptop.

In the viral video, the woman is seen making puris (deep-fried bread) in a way that will leave you stunned. Usually, rolling pins and boards are used, but this tech-savvy woman has brought innovation into the kitchen. She opens her laptop, places dough balls on a polythene sheet inside it, and then shuts the laptop. The result? All the dough balls get flattened at once and turn into puris! Social media users are shocked at this out-of-the-box hack.

The laptop-turned-smart kitchen appliance can roll out 5–6 dough balls at a time. As soon as it’s shut, the thickness reduces automatically, giving perfectly flat puris. Impressed and amused by this unique “technology,” users commented: “This is called work from home in the truest sense,” while another joked, “Now I understand why office laptops get damaged so quickly.”

The video, shared on Instagram by @radhikamaroo, has already garnered millions of views. Reactions are pouring in. One user wrote, “Gopi bahu will never change.” Another commented, “Sister is taking inspiration from the wrong person.” A third said, “Wow Didi, you’ve gone two steps ahead of Gopi bahu.”