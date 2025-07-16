Weddings are emotional affairs, some cry, some laugh, and some look like they’re being abducted. A viral video from a wedding is giving major Hindi film thriller vibes, leaving the internet asking: Was this a vidaai (Indian custom) or a crime scene?

The clip begins innocently. A shiny, flower-decked car waits outside, and relatives prepare for the emotional send-off. But then comes the twist. The bride, instead of shedding the usual polite tears, unleashes a performance that could win her an Oscar. She stands firm, screaming, “I don’t want to go!” in a tone that’s equal parts heartbreak and hostage drama.

Enter two young men, presumably family or friends, who decide diplomacy is overrated. They swoop in and try to carry her off. The bride, channelling her inner MMA fighter, kicks and resists like her life depends on it. But the boys are persistent, and they hoist her up and stuff her into the car like luggage. The door slams shut, mission accomplished.

Social media couldn’t handle it. Comments poured in: “Wedding or kidnapping? Someone call CID!” Another user wrote, “Why treat the bride like cargo? Show some respect!” Others called it pure drama, saying it’s just separation anxiety on steroids.

The video, shared by @prajapati.singar, has clocked one million views and countless memes. One thing’s clear: this is not your average wedding farewell; it’s Netflix-worthy content!