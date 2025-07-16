What happens when a desi street dog tries to take on a Lamborghini? Internet gold.

What happens in the viral video

In a viral video shot in Mumbai, an orange Lamborghini is seen cruising down a street. But just as it starts to make its way, a street dog walks into the scene — and straight into the spotlight.

This isn’t just any dog. Netizens have already named him ‘Dogesh’, and he’s got attitude.

As the luxury car approaches, Dogesh stands right in front of it. The driver stops. For a few seconds, it looks like a street showdown. The internet can’t get enough of it.

Watch the viral video here:

Not wanting trouble, the Lamborghini driver slowly swerves to avoid Dogesh. But Dogesh clearly isn’t done. He gives the car a look. Then — in what can only be described as pure desi confidence — he chases after it.

Yes, you read that right.

Dogesh races after the Lamborghini. The car zooms ahead, leaving him behind in seconds. But not before the internet captured every frame.

The dog may have lost the race, but he surely won the viral video game.

How people reacted

People are calling him “the protector of Indian streets,” “Lambo slayer (almost),” and “the dog with the most swag.”

Comments under the video range from “Dogesh runs on pride, not petrol” to “Mumbai’s new traffic cop.”

While this time Dogesh couldn’t match the speed, something tells us he’ll be back.

PNN