A disturbing viral video from Indore has left the internet stunned — and angry. The footage shows a college girl being attacked by four stray dogs while she was on her way to take an exam early in the morning.

Watch the viral video here:

Do India’s top cities still deserve to suffer stray dog menace in 2025? 🚨College student mauled by four stray dogs while heading for an exam early morning in #Indore Caught on CCTV, the dogs knocked her down and left her seriously injured. Currently receiving treatment pic.twitter.com/1c3NKx21Xv — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) July 15, 2025

It happened in a quiet residential area. The girl was walking alone when the dogs suddenly charged at her. Within seconds, they knocked her down. She tried to fight back, and eventually, she managed to drive them away. Moments later, the dogs returned but backed off again. Another girl then arrived and chased the dogs away by threatening them with stones.

The viral video, caught on CCTV, captures the entire horrifying moment. People online are calling it “terrifying” and “heartbreaking.”

Locals rushed to help her and took her to a hospital. She is now recovering from injuries.

While many on social media are calling for stricter control, others argue for better sterilisation and shelter systems. But one thing is clear — this viral video has struck a nerve across the country.

PNN