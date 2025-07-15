Every day, we see something new in the world of viral videos on social media. Sometimes someone’s talent surprises us, and sometimes someone’s stupidity makes us roll with laughter. But this time, the video is on a different level. It not only features stunts and a pond, but also the ’emotional reaction’ of two stray dogs that can leave any trending meme behind.

A boy tries to perform a tremendous stunt on the bank of a pond, but his ‘aerial roll’ ends so badly that it shakes up the peaceful world of two dogs sitting nearby.

In the video, the boy can be seen standing near the pond as if he is about to shoot a scene from a Hindi action film. Then he runs fast and tries to roll by jumping in the air. Everything goes according to plan at first, but as soon as he lands, two stray dogs get annoyed.

The dogs were either in some spiritual mode or simply enjoying their doggy peace. But as soon as this ‘flying human’ lands, the dogs suddenly become active. First, they stare at him in surprise; then, the very next moment, they charge toward him, barking. The boy gets scared and runs, and the video cuts off there. But social media viewers can’t stop laughing. Their reactions are going viral along with the video.

The video was shared from an account named @BhanuNand.

Social media users had a field day with comments. One wrote, “Maybe Basanti was right—do not dance in front of dogs.” Another joked, “Brother will never dance in front of dogs again.” A third added, “It’s a good thing he didn’t get bitten—otherwise we would have known today.”

Do you want me to now write multiple headline options (funny, clickbait, suspenseful) for this version?