In the race to become social media stars, reality often takes a back seat, and sometimes the result is pure comedy. A video going viral on Instagram shows two young men trying to film a reel on a moving bike, only for their plan to end in disaster.

The clip begins with one rider sitting behind the driver, turning on the selfie camera to flaunt his “heroic” expressions. His attitude screams confidence, as if he’s auditioning for a film rather than riding through the streets. Soon, his antics influence the rider in front, who turns his head toward the camera to join the act.

That split second of distraction proves costly. The bike veers off the road, crashes into thick bushes and topples, leaving both men injured. Their failed stunt is now a hit on social media.

The video, shared by Instagram account @gharkekalesh and continues to spark laughter online. Users flooded the comments section with memes and jokes. One wrote, “They’re looking at us like it’s our fault.” Another joked, “As soon as we leave the house, as soon as we walk a little distance…” A third quipped, “One day, we too will stray from the path of life like this.”

The incident is yet another reminder that the obsession with viral content can sometimes lead straight into the bushes literally.