A viral video making the rounds on social media has everyone talking — and picking sides. Caught on a CCTV camera, the clip shows a road-rage incident between a biker and a car driver that quickly turns violent.

Road-Rage Kalesh b/w Brezza Car Driver and Bike guy over Car hits the bike, Haryana

pic.twitter.com/i3w9b2HDvv — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 15, 2025

The viral video starts on a narrow street where a biker was standing and a car approach from opposite directions. With little room to pass, a heated argument breaks out over who should make way.

Things get ugly fast. The car driver suddenly rams his vehicle into the biker, knocking him to the ground. Shockingly, instead of ending there, it escalates further.

The biker gets up, visibly shaken but still standing. The car driver steps out of his vehicle and confronts him. What follows is a full-blown fistfight in the middle of the street. The biker appears to get the upper hand.

After the scuffle, the biker moves to retrieve his bike, which is stuck under the car’s wheel. The car owner also returns to his vehicle. Just when things seem to cool down, the driver slams the car into the biker again!

Luckily, the biker dodges just in time and runs to safety. The driver tries once more to hit him with the car but fails.

The viral video ends with no clarity on who was more at fault. But the internet is divided — some defend the biker, others say the car owner was provoked.

