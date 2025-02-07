Bhopal: An interfaith couple visiting a Bhopal court to register their marriage was allegedly targeted by members of right-wing groups. The attackers “assaulted” the man and accused him of “love jihad.”

The incident, which took place in a crowded courtroom, was caught on video and has since circulated widely online Friday.

According to police officials, the right-wing groups arrived at the court premises after being “tipped off” about the couple’s marriage registration.

The police added that the man, a resident of Narsinghpur, had travelled to Bhopal with the woman, but they were unable to complete the legal formalities.

Bhopal ACP Akshay Chaudhary confirmed the incident, stating, “The couple has been placed under police protection, and further action will be taken based on the woman’s statement.”

According to police officials, the woman’s parents have been called and her statement will be recorded once they arrive. Chaudhary added that action will be taken against the attackers based on the man’s statement.

At the time of filing this report, no arrests have been made.

PNN & Agencies