The viral video captures a post-rain moment in which part of a road in India is filled with rainwater.

A cyclist, likely a college student in a white uniform, is seen wading through the stagnant, muddy water on the road.

But then, something unexpected happens.

A white SUV, speeding down the watery road, splashes the water onto the cyclist, drenching him completely.

What happens next, however, is what many viewers in the comment section described as a “satisfying moment.”

Moments after splashing water on the boy, the SUV driver loses control, and the vehicle skids off the road before eventually overturning.

Here’s the viral video:

I know the daily life is frustrating, but it has its share of satisfying moments as well. pic.twitter.com/sWee5aGQzn — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 28, 2025

The headline of the video reads: I know daily life is frustrating, but it has its share of satisfying moments as well.

One user commented, “There is delay in God’s house, but no injustice.”

Another wrote, “That was undeniably satisfying—the end, I mean.”

PNN