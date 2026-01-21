Bitter cold conditions have prompted debate on social media after a video surfaced showing two women removing shawls from idols inside a temple, allegedly to shield themselves from the cold. The clip, said to be CCTV footage, has gone viral, triggering a discussion over whether the act amounted to theft or was driven by helplessness.

According to the video, devotees had wrapped shawls around temple idols as a mark of faith and to protect them from the cold. The footage shows two women entering the temple and taking the shawls from the idols before leaving. At first glance, the act appeared to be theft.

However, many social media users speculated that the women may have acted out of desperation amid the harsh cold. The video shows that only the shawls were taken, prompting some viewers to suggest the women were seeking warmth rather than valuables. Notably, both women were already wearing shawls.

The video has been widely shared across platforms, drawing mixed reactions. Some users expressed sympathy, calling the act a result of helplessness. Others argued that idols do not feel the cold, while people do, and questioned whether the incident should be viewed as theft at all.