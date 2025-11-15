A viral video recorded on CCTV has shocked people online. It shows two children casually playing near a road at night. They look relaxed, unaware of how close danger is.

Suddenly, one child senses something is wrong. He quickly runs away from the roadside. After reaching a safer spot, he turns back and tries to warn his friend. He waves and shouts, but the other child does not listen. He keeps playing.

Within seconds, the danger becomes clear. An out-of-control vehicle speeds straight toward them. It rushes past the child near the road, missing him by inches.

But the viral video takes an unexpected turn. It appears that the child who ran away to warn his friend might have become the victim instead. The vehicle seems to hit the spot where he was standing moments earlier.

Here’s the viral video:

For a tense moment, nothing is clear. Then, the child suddenly runs out from the collision area. This suggests he either avoided the hit completely, got brushed with minor impact, or maybe a door or obstruction protected him.

The viral video ends there, leaving viewers shocked but relieved. Many are praising the child’s quick instincts and the miracle that saved both of them from a major tragedy.

