A viral video of a young boy rescuing his mother from a dangerous situation has taken the internet by storm.

The viral video, captured outside a home, showcases a real-life act of courage that has left viewers in awe.

The viral video begins with a woman, dressed in a black jacket and trousers, attempting to climb onto the top of her entrance gate using a wooden double-sided self-supporting ladder. Her little son is seen playing nearby, blissfully unaware of the drama about to unfold.

Just as she nears the top, disaster strikes. The ladder wobbles beneath her, loses balance, and crashes to the ground, leaving her stranded and clutching onto the concrete gate for dear life. With no way to climb down and panic setting in, she cries out for help.

Enter the pint-sized hero. The little boy quickly realises the gravity of the situation and rushes to his mother’s aid. Despite the ladder being far too heavy for his small frame, he refuses to give up. He struggles, strains, and uses every ounce of his strength to lift the fallen ladder.

After much effort, he finally manages to prop it up against the gate. The relieved mother wastes no time, carefully placing her feet on the ladder before making a safe descent.

The video was shared on ‘X’ by a popular handle named ‘Banned Footage Daily’.

Social media users have hailed the boy as a true hero, with many calling his actions a testament to quick thinking and love for his mother.

One user commented: “Good job buddy!!!! You are a hero for saving your mom”

Another user wrote: “Heroes don’t always wear capes.”

The viral video has racked up thousands of views, proving that sometimes, heroes come in the smallest packages.

PNN