A viral video is making waves on social media after a shocking incident where a driver blatantly ignored the protester’s instructions, and the consequences were terrifying.

In the viral video, a few women protestors can be seen standing on the road, attempting to block vehicle movement with a rope stretched across both sides. This makeshift barrier was held by two protestors stationed on opposite ends. The protest appeared peaceful, with women trying to stop traffic using hand signals and physical presence.

But everything changed in an instant.

One car, instead of slowing down or stopping, suddenly accelerated. In a flash, the vehicle rammed through the rope, yanking it along with such force that it violently pulled down the small volunteer stations. The two volunteers who had been holding the rope were caught completely off guard; one of them was flung to the ground, visibly injured. The makeshift setup was smashed to pieces under the impact.

Amid the chaos, one of the protesting women was also caught in confusion and appeared to be hurt in the commotion. The reckless act shattered the fragile line of protest, leaving injured individuals and stunned bystanders in its wake.

Watch the viral video

Protesters quickly find out blocking the road was a bad idea pic.twitter.com/avH43qNncn — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) June 1, 2025

The viral video has triggered massive outrage online. Many users slammed the act as irresponsible and dangerous, pointing out that while people have a right to protest, such situations demand careful handling from both sides, especially from drivers who must exercise restraint.

PNN