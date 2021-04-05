Bhubaneswar: In spite of the second wave of coronavirus affecting India, people are eagerly waiting for the 14th edition of the IPL beginning April 9. It is this platform which brings to the table stalwarts as eight teams battle it out for top honours. Among the Indian stars, Virat Kohli is one of the most keenly followed when the IPL is on. Virat Kohli has some tremendous achievements under his belt.

Since the inception of the IPL, the Indian skipper has been a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise. However, Kohli has not been able to deliver the trophy to his franchise till now. This is one deficiency, he would certainly like to rectify when the 14th edition gets underway. Kohli has announced he will be opening for RCB this season and RCB fans are certainly hoping that he will score big at the top of the order and lead his team to the elusive title.

Here are some of the incredible feats Kohli has achieved in the IPL and some records that beckon him.

Kohli has scored 973 runs, the most in a single edition of the IPL in 2016. His four centuries guided RCB to the final, but they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Kohli has so far scored 5,878 runs from 192 games in the IPL

Kohli is 269 runs away from completing 10,000 runs across T20s.

He is eight matches away from completing 200 games in the IPL.

Kohli needs another 122 runs to complete 6,000 runs in the IPL.

He needs six 50s to complete a half century of half centuries in the IPL.

Kohli averages 46.9 as an opener in IPL and has a strike rate (SR) of 140.20 at the top of the order. Batting at other positions, Kohli has an average of 34.0 with a SR of 125.2.

Kohli has been dismissed the most times in IPL by Sandeep Sharma, total of seven times.

Kohli has a SR of 205.5 in last four overs of an innings in the IPL as compared to 122 in other phases of the game.