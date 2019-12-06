Hyderabad: Indian captain Virat Kohli Friday bettered his personal best in T20Is to lead his team to a memorable six-wicket win over the West Indies in the first encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here. Chasing, 2018 to win, Kohli’s unbeaten 94 off 50 balls (4×6, 6×6) helped India romp home with eight balls to spare.

India lost opener Rohit Sharma (eight) cheaply, but that didn’t deter the Indians as KL Rahul (62, 40b, 5×4, 4×6) along with Kohli ensured that India didn’t lose any wicket for another 10 overs putting 100 runs for the second wicket in the process.

After Rahul was caught by Pollard off Khary Pierre (2/44), it was Kohli’s bat which did the talking. The Indian captain seemed to have reverted to his older, flamboyant self and it was such a treat to eyes as he flicked Kesrick Williams (0/60) for a couple of sixes besides mimicking his trademark notebook celebration.

Under-fire Rishabh Pant (18) once again flopped with the bat before being out trying to slash a wide delivery for a six off Cottrell in the 17th over. In the end it was Kohli whose strokefull batting ensured India go 1-0 up in the series.

Earlier, Shimron Hetmyer (56, 41b, 2×4, 4×6) led the way for West Indies while Evin Lewis (40), captain Kieron Pollard (37) and Jason Holder (24 n o) too used the long handle to good effect to help the visitors post an imposing total of 207/5.

The Indians too were sloppy on the field dropping a couple of catches while Deepak Chahar (1/56) who took a hat-trick in the last series against Bangladesh proved costly. Washington Sundar (1/34), Yuzvendra Chahal (2/36) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/30) got the wickets. The second match will be played in Thiruvananthapuram December 8.