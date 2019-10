Mumbai: India captain Virat Kohli was rested from the upcoming three-match T20 series against Bangladesh while Mumbai’s Shivam Dube was rewarded with a maiden call-up for his domestic exploits. The teams for both the T20 and Test series were announced Thursday here.

As has been the case in the past, Rohit Sharma will lead the T20 squad in Virat Kohli’s absence. The prolific Sanju Samson and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal returned to the side for the T20 Internationals.

The squad for the Test series against the neighbours remained unchanged after India’s 3-0 whitewash of South Africa recently. The series starts November 3 and comprises three T20 Internationals and two Tests.

Also finding a place in the T20 squad was Mumbai seamer Shardul Thakur while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was rested. Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini was omitted on fitness grounds.

“Experienced pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar could make a comeback from injury in the next series (against the West Indies),” chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said. “However, he will be required to go through a fitness test before his selection,” Prasad added. Injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s return will take longer, informed Prasad.

T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube and Shardul Thakur

Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant.

PTI