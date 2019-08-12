Indian captain Virat Kohli became the latest celebrity to join the bottle cap challenge. No sooner, the skipper shared the video on his Twitter account, it has gone viral on social media platforms. Kohli shared the video and wrote “Better late than never, #BottleCapChallenge”.

In the video, the skipper can be seen holding his bat and keeping his eyes fixed on the bottle. With a clean swing of the bat, he then proceeds to open the cap of the bottle. All the while Shastri describes the proceedings in his own booming voice.

“He’s a got a wide range of shots, what is he going to do,” Shastri can be heard saying when the video begins.

As soon as Kohli removes the Bottle Cap, Shastri can be heard saying “Oh, what a shot that is, a flick of the wrist and way she goes, what a shot”.

Earlier, India batsman Shikhar Dhawan, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and England pacer Jofra Archer had also taken the challenge. Dhawan and Singh uncapped the bottle by playing a shot targeting the bottle cap.

Kohli is currently playing against West Indies. Under his leadership, the team defeated Windies 3-0 in the three-match T20I series. The first ODI of the three-match series was abandoned due to rain Aug 8.