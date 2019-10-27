India captain Virat Kohli and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh are known to share great camaraderie with spinner Harbhajan Singh.

Recently, the former spinner posted a couple of pictures on Instagram and surprised everyone with a golf stick in his hand. In one of the pictures, Harbhajan can be seen posing with former India captain Kapil Dev, who had represented India in the the 2018 Asia Pacific Seniors in golf.

“Thanks Kapil Paji couldn’t play cricket with you but glad I played golf with you today..Enjoyed myself #pajithegreat #kapildev #83worldcupchampioncaptain #greatman #ourhero ????????,” wrote Harbhajan.

Taking to their Instagram handles, Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh both made hilarious comments on Harbhajan’s insta post. Virat asked Harbhajan if he is going to swing it as he used to in cricket? The spinner replied, yes he will, followed by laughing emojis. Yuvraj also made his presence felt with a hilarious comment.