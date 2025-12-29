The scrappage policy is a profit accelerator. By some industry estimates, it can add 30% or more to auto maker profits, not through innovation but by forcing replacement, acquiring old cars cheaply, recycling-retrofitting their parts, and locking consumers into high-margin service and spare part ecosystems. Pollution is the cover story; profit is the motive.

Delhi’s air is “filthy”, but not for the reasons the government and the automobile lobby keep selling. The Tughlaqi GRAP curb on the entry of cars, turning into Delhi chaos, is dishonest. And that dishonesty conveniently channels policy, subsidies and public anger toward cars, consumers and scrap page—while the dirtiest culprits continue to billow away, largely untouched. This is being turned into an all-India scourge.

While exact figures for “prospected old car parts” are scarce, the `94,000 crore auto-industry significantly boosts profits via high-margin new spare parts (often 15-90%+ margins vs. 4-10% on new cars), as cars with 40-plus-year life are junked in 10 years. The standard defence of vehicle scrappage is emissions compliance—Euro-VI versus older norms. In the real world, the difference in tailpipe emissions of Euro-I and Euro-VI vehicles rarely exceeds 1%. Delhi’s air is shaped far more by construction dust, industry, coal-fired plants, crop burning and winter inversion. Cars are minor players. They are targeted as they are the easiest to regulate—and the easiest to monetise. Even ultra-low sulphur Indian BS VI diesel used since 2020 is the cleanest available globally, but being junked despite higher fuel efficiency.

A Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) study shows nearly one-third of Delhi’s annual PM2.5 is ammonium sulphate—formed when sulphur dioxide (SO) from coal plants reacts with ammonia—rising to almost 50% in winter smog. During peak pollution, PM2.5 jumps to 49%, versus 21% in summer and monsoon, pointing to regional coal emissions, not vehicle exhaust. Much of India’s PM2.5 is chemically formed in the air from coal-linked precursor gases—yet coal remains politically untouchable, while cars are easy and profitable targets.

For automobile manufacturers, 10-year-old car scrappage is a windfall. The policy creates a captive, state-manufactured market for new cars. Owners are nudged—or forced—into replacement through bans, enforcement drives and a cocktail of “incentives”: scrappage certificates, road-tax rebates, and dealer discounts of around 5%. What is presented as choice is, in reality, coercion with paperwork. This comes at a time when many households are already servicing seven- or eight-year EMIs on vehicles that are suddenly declared unfit.

Scrapped vehicles yield 65–70% steel, 7–8% aluminium, copper, rubber and plastics. This material flows from registered scrap facilities straight back into manufacturing supply chains. For automakers, this means lower raw material costs, reduced reliance on virgin inputs, and a steady pipeline of recycled metals—while simultaneously boosting new vehicle sales.

Alongside scrappage runs the government’s missionary push for EVs, rolled out without a serious evaluation of what happens after the showroom sale. Battery dumping grounds, recycling hazards, and age-bound end-of-life risks are treated as footnotes. Lithium-ion waste is someone else’s problem— preferably tomorrow’s. Lithium mining itself—from South America to Australia—is ecologically destructive, water-intensive and socially corrosive.

Scrappage is not about clean air. It is about profit engineering. Proponents sell this as a “circular economy”: old cars reborn as new. Environmentally neat, economically rigged. Consumers lose assets at distressed prices; manufacturers gain cheap inputs and guaranteed demand, while intermediaries flourish and the state collects fresh taxes. Sustainability language disguises a one-sided transfer. Enforcement worsens it. Barricades, spot seizures and discretionary checks turn commuting into coercion. Where discretion thrives, rent-seeking follows—harassment, selective targeting and quiet “settlements” included.

The irony is brutal. Data show vehicular emissions are not the primary driver of Delhi’s worst pollution episodes. Yet cars are punished, consumers are moralised, and cities are ritualistically shut down. Coal and dung cakes—whose emissions chemically manufacture PM2.5 at scale—remain the elephant in the room.

The crisis is real. The framing is engineered. Citizens are asked to junk vehicles, take fresh EMIs, and feel virtuous about EV badges. India does not need more virtue signalling on wheels. It needs honest science and reversal of age-bound forced car junking, a major drain on the economy.