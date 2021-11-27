Mumbai: Singer and composer Vishal Dadlani recalled going on a musical tour with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and the entire team and how Aishwarya attended to everyone during dinner and even served the food.

Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangada Singh will be the special guests on singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Vishal is also a judge on the show along with Shankar Mahadevan and Himesh Reshammiya. The show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

When host Aditya Narayan asked Abhishek if Aishwarya ever does household chores, judge Vishal Dadlani chipped in and said: “We all were on a tour once and we had a big band of nearly 30 people with us. One fine day, the whole team requested to have dinner with Mr Bachchan. While we always used to sit and eat together with Mr. Bachchan, this time around the whole group came for dinner.”

“Generally, at such a gathering, we have a buffet with a lot of servers. But Aishwarya insisted that she would serve food to everyone. She didn’t need to do it, there was no formality between all of us and there were no cameras for her to do it for publicity, but Aishwarya did it out of love.

“We have known her for years, she is like this, but even I was surprised that day because even after everyone was done eating, she served everyone dessert and only then did she sit to eat. That day all of us felt we’re the luckiest people on the planet because she served us food. She is really a wonderful person.”

Abhishek also added: “Aishwarya is really the best. She is very grounded and sweet. She loves our Indian values and is teaching our daughter the same and I would like to thank her for everything she does.”

IANS