Chennai: Director Thu Pa Saravanan’s action entertainer Veerame Vaagai Soodum featuring actors Vishal and Dimple Hayathi in the lead, will now release February 4, its makers announced Saturday.

The eagerly awaited film, which was to hit screens for Republic Day, was postponed without any reasons being assigned or any alternative dates being announced. With the Tamil Nadu government announcing that there would be no total lockdown Sundays, the team has announced that the film will hit screens February 4.

Malik Streams Corporation, which is releasing the film worldwide, made the announcement on its Twitter handle. The firm tweeted: “Rise of a common man at cinemas from February 4th 2022. Don’t miss the action thriller Veeramae Vaagai Soodum on big screens near you.”

Vishal plays a policeman who thinks out of the box in this thriller and promises to present a feast to action lovers. Apart from Vishal and Dimple Hayathi, the film also features Yogi Babu, Marimuthu, Thulasi, Kavitha Bharathi, R.N.R. Manohar, Mariam George, and Maha Gandhi in important roles.