Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is developing ‘Vision 2030’ for downstream industries to achieve more than 50 per cent value addition to the primary metal produced in the state, said Industries Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra Thursday.

Addressing more than 60 steel manufacturing companies, the Minister said that Odisha provides an unparalleled conducive ecosystem for the steel industries to expand their manufacturing facilities.

An interactive meet held on Thursday with the steel manufacturers of the state to discuss the vision of achieving 100 million tonne per annum (mtpa) capacity of steel production in Odisha.

Vision 2030 for development of downstream industries was presented highlighting the key role of primary metal manufacturers in the state.

Highlighting the facilitation and aftercare framework set up by the government to handhold the industries, Industries secretary Sanjeev Chopra said that over the past two decades, the state government has focused on manufacturing of value added products in the state.

He said that the state would focus on creating enabling infrastructure to reduce logistics cost for the industries in future.

Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) chairman and managing director Sanjay Singh said the government has created land bank of more than one lakh acres for quick allotment so as to enable large scale investments.

He also highlighted unique initiatives being taken up to provide industry-ready skilled manpower for all industries setting up in the state particularly in the steel sector.

