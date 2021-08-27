Mumbai: ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13’ may soon get its first crorepati. Hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the show premiered August 24 on Sony TV. Recently the producers of ‘KBC 13’ have released a new promo of the show. The promo reveals a stunning piece of information. It shows a visually-impaired Himani Bundela attempting the Rs 7 crore jackpot question. The episode will be aired August 30-31.

Sony TV also shared the promo of Himani Bundela on Instagram and captioned it, “#KBC13 Mon – Fri, 9 PM Zindadil Himani Bundela apne gyaan aur hausle se bann gayi hain #KBC13 ki pehli crorepati. Par kya woh jeet paayengi 7 crore? Dekhiye unki journey ko #KaunBanegaCrorepati mein, Mon-Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. #SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo @amitabhbachchan (sic).”

Amid the pandemic, strict precautions are being taken in the show. Therefore, every effort is being made to maintain social distancing between the contestants and ‘Big B’. However, this maintenance of social distancing has upset the contestants as they are not being able to come in physical contact with Bachchan. Time and again they have reiterated that it would have been nice if they could shake hands with the megastar of Hindi films or could have even given him a hug.

The contestants selected for the show have been asked to carry with them 10-12 pairs of clothes. The dress that a contestant will wear during the show is selected by the team of KBC. Wearing of black and white clothes are strictly forbidden as those would clash with the dress worn by Bachchan.