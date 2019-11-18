New Delhi: Refreshing its Y series in India, Chinese handset maker Vivo Monday launched the Y19 with a hefty 5000mAh battery at Rs 13,990.

According to the smartphone player, the Y19 is manufactured at its Greater Noida facility.

The smartphone is available in Magnetic Black and Spring White colour variants across all offline partner outlets starting Monday.

It will also available across online channels including Vivo India E-store, Flipkart, Amazon.in, Paytm and Tata Cliq starting November 20.

Equipped with an artificial intelligence (AI) triple rear camera set up comprising 16MP+8MP+2 MP, the smartphone also comes with 18W dual engine fast charging.

“We are strengthening our Y family with the latest addition of Y19 packed with all the latest features in camera, battery power, shimmering design, fast charging and ultra-game mode for our customers to have a complete smartphone experience in this price segment,” Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

The Vivo Y19 features 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage and according to the compnay, the ultra game mode packs in a range of handy features specially designed for gamers.

The device sports a 6.53 inch FHD+ Halo FullView display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

The display offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 per cent for an immersive viewing experience.