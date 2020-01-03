New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo Friday launched it’s first smartphone of the calendar year ‘Vivo S1Pro’ for Rs 19,990 in India.

The smartphone will go on a sale starting January 4, across all offline as well as online channels such as Vivo India e-store and leading e-commerce platforms – Amazon.in, Flipkart, and all other major ecommerce websites.

The device will be available in three colour options – Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue and Dreamy White.

“The new S1Pro is another such innovation sporting a diamond-shaped rear camera panel which is a first-in-the-industry. Vivo S1Pro is our second addition to the style focused S-series which was introduced last year for the offline buyers. With industry leading camera features and trendsetting looks, this device is bound to grab the attention of today’s youth,” Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India said in a statement.

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED full HD+ display.

Under the hood, the device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, which is aided by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage.

In terms of optics, the phone has a 48MP primary camera, which is accompanied by an 8MP secondary snapper and a couple of 2MP lenses on the back. There is also a 32MP selfie camera.

The device houses a 4,500mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging support and boots Funtouch OS 9.2 that’s based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The connectivity features are standard includes 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and more.