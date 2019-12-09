New Delhi: Refreshing its V series in India, Chinese handset maker Vivo Monday launched its Vivo V17 smartphone in India with quad-camera set up for Rs 22,990.

The smartphone houses a 32MP front camera which is placed into in the ‘iView’ display with E3 super AMOLED screen.

“V17 is the latest addition to our flagship V series which has been phenomenal for vivo’s success in the Indian market. Centered on innovation and customer-first philosophy, Vivo’s V series has introduced quite a few industry-first features and we continue to bring the best for our customers at best price points,” Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

The smartphone packs 8GB RAM+128GB storage and will be available in Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice colours.

It will be avilable starting December 17 on Vivo India E-store, Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm mall, Tatacliq and Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and across all partner retail stores.

The smartphone’s quad rear camera set up consists of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera

The customised super AMOLED display is made of the latest E3 OLED and features an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It also offers 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and according to the company, the smartphone filters out 42 per cent of blue light.

The Vivo V17 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE processor, which requires low power consumption.

The smartphone runs on a 4,500mAh battery that comfortably lasts all-day long despite intensive usage coupled with Dual-Engine fast charging technology.