Visakhapatnam: A major early morning chemical leak from a polymer plant near here impacted villages in a five-km radius, leaving at least 11 people dead and scores of citizens suffering from breathlessness and other problems, as the Andhra Pradesh government ordered a probe into the issue.

The leak of styrene, a chemical used to make synthetic rubber and resins, among others, occurred in the wee hours of Thursday while people were still fast asleep.

Cattle and birds were not spared either as many of them in the vicinity were consumed by the leak.

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the loss of lives in the incident and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took stock of the situation, Home Minister Amit Shah and scores of leaders expressed concern over the mishap, which brought back grim memories of the horrific 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy that left over 3,500 dead and many maimed for life.

However, state police chief Gautam D Sawang said the leak has been contained and the situation was under control, even as nearly 250 people were undergoing treatment in city hospitals, with 20 of them on ventilator support.

Modi said the situation was being monitored closely.

“Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely.

I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam,” Modi said in a tweet.

The dead included a child while scores of policemen who rushed to evacuate affected persons also were impacted by the leak of styrene vapour from the LG Polymers Limited plant at R R Venkatapuram village under Gopalapatnam limits near here in the wee hours of Thursday.

Tragically, two of the victims met with their end after falling into a borewell while fleeing their affected village and their bodies were found later in the day.

Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy held a high-level review meeting on the situation and ordered a probe into the matter, Sawang said.

As many as 11 people were killed in the styrene gas leak incident, he said, adding there was no more leakage and the situation was now “stable and under control”.

In all, over 800 persons were evacuated from RR Venkatapuram following the gas leak and most of them only needed first aid.

“How the gas leaked and why the neutraliser at the plant did not prove effective in containing the leak will all be investigated. Styrene, though, is not a poisonous gas and can be fatal only if inhaled in excess quantity,” Sawang said.

The daybreak saw some grim scenes as visibly suffering people were being rushed for medical assistance in autos and two-wheelers while government workers tried to assist them with whatever first aid possible.

People lying on roadside and near ditches in unconscious state painted the magnitude of the situation.

Sources said the vapour leak occurred in the early hours of Thursday when some workers of the plant were making preparations for re-opening of the unit following easing of the ongoing lockdown restrictions.

State Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said the LG Polymers unit was supposed to reopen post-lockdown Thursday.

“We are trying to reach out to the top management of the (South Korean) company…our immediate priority is to arrest the leak and ensure proper medicare to the affected people,” he said.

Hundreds of villagers, most of them children, suffered the consequences of the vapour leak like irritation in eyes, breathlessness, nausea and rashes.

Several police personnel, who came for the rescue operation, also suffered symptoms like breathlessness, irritation in eyes and fell unconscious.

The 20-odd workers in the plant were well-versed with safety protocol and took appropriate steps and therefore did not suffer, sources said.

The styrene vapour spread to nearby villages and left the unsuspecting people suffering while fast asleep.

Home Minister Amit Shah termed the gas leak as disturbing.

“Gas leak incident in Vizag is disturbing; we are continuously and closely monitoring situation,” he said.

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekar Rao, BJP President J P Nadda and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condoled the loss of lives in the mishap.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident while Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed grief.

