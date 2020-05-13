New Delhi: South Korean chemicals giant LG Chem has sent an eight-member team from Seoul to India. The team will investigate and rehabilitate the victims of the Visakhapatnam gas tragedy which took place last week. The accident killed 11 people and forced the evacuation of thousands from the area around the disaster site. The LG Chem team would ‘promptly support responsible rehabilitation’. It is the main objective of the task force, said the chemical company.

Official statement

“An eight-member technical team from Seoul headquarters has been dispatched to LG Polymers India. The team is led by the president of our petrochemicals company. This team will work closely on-ground along with the concerned authorities to resolve the situation. It will also assist with real-time remedial and rehabilitation measures,” said LG Polymers India in a statement. LG Polymers India is a subsidiary of LG Chem.

The technical team comprises experts from production, environment, and safety areas. It will investigate the cause of the incident. The president, along with the dispatched team, will meet with the victims and the affected families. The team will explain support measures in detail and hold meetings with the local state government officials,” the statement added.

The tragedy

The gas leakage from the plant in Vizag was reported Thursday morning last week. This took place after the company tried to restart operations following the partial easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

LG Chem had earlier said Saturday it is committed to working closely with the authorities to investigate the cause of the incident. It also said that steps will be taken to prevent recurrence in future. Measures will also be taken to secure the foundation for care and treatment.

Special task force set up

The firm said a special task force has been set up to help victims and their families. It will also help in resolving e any issues and provide assistance to the bereaved families.

