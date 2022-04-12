Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has put behind bars a top secret service intelligence official for the latter’s failure to provide proper intel on Ukraine. The top Federal Security Service (FSB) intelligence official has been moved to a high security jail here as Vladimir Putin purges his secret services over the botched Ukraine invasion, according to reports in various European media reports.

Those state that Col-General Sergei Beseda, 68, head of the 5th Service of the FSB, who was previously under house arrest has now been moved to pre-trial detention in the notorious Lefortovo Prison. Sources have said that Beseda will face major charges for intelligence failings.

The move will be seen as a warning to other senior Putin aides who are expected to take the blame for the huge Russian death toll in Ukraine.

The Military Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee will probe Beseda’s case, said Russian intelligence expert Andrei Soldatov, who revealed the Lefortovo move.

Putin is trying to find out the moles who leaked invasion plans to the West. Beseda was detained along with his deputy Anatoly Bolyukh. The current status of Bolyukh is unclear.

Prior to the Ukraine invasion, Putin had been convinced by secret services briefings that his troops would be welcomed by many Ukrainians. They said Russian military would achieve a speedy victory. In reality they have faced implacable opposition.

Lefortovo prison notoriously held political prisoners in the Soviet era. It is routinely used to incarcerate suspected traitors.

Last month Putin also fired the deputy head of the Russian national guard.

Beseda had been a longtime trusted Putin secret services official, and was in his role as head of the 5th service of the FSB since 2009. Russia however, has not confirmed his arrest or detention in Lefortovo.