Bhubaneswar: Unlike the big stars of the hindi film industry who are divided in their views of the JNU incident and their stand over Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Odia filmstars are coming out in support of the JNU students who were attacked. They also appreciated and supported Deepika Padukone for taking up a stand and visiting the students after the attack, Tuesday. After her visit many BJP supporters attacked her and asked people to boycott her latest movie ‘Chaapak’ which released in theatres Friday?

Sabysachi Mishra, Actor:

On his social media the actor said, “Students were always taught to spread love, and not violence. As a student I never got involved in any kind of violence. I wanted to build a good future for myself and have good memories of my student life. I strongly condemn the #JNUattack and request all students to not get embroiled in such political controversies. This is not the fight for freedom. This incident will stay as a Black Mark in the history of JNU. Political parties will find reasons to engage in their petty politics but students will lose the most beautiful days of their lives.”

Actor Partha Sarathi Ray, Actor:

“I am not shocked at all the hate against Deepika Padukone and the venom spewed against her for her stand against the JNU attack. It is expected of the incumbent government. They cannot handle any sort of dissent or criticism. Deepika went there as a citizen of this country and she is well within her rights to do that. We are nobody to question her intentions as she never promoted her film there. JNU is one of the most free-thinking institutions of this country which has always questioned the government’s actions and policies over important issues. By trying to oppress them, we are simply destroying the democratic and secular fabric of our country. The best way to make innocent students and protesters look like criminals is to attack and provoke them. The citizens are still waiting for ‘achhe din’ as the government is dividing the country on the basis of religion. GDP is down to 5 per cent but the government is only busy in building temples and statues as we look on as mute spectators.

Swastik Chaudhury, Filmmaker:

Deepika Padukone may or may not have been to JNU for publicity, but that is not our lookout. What matters is she came and stood in solidarity with the students. Reports from several credible sources make it evident that the attack on JNU students was politically motivated. The reactions of the people who justify these acts of violence are more shocking.

Amartya Bhattacharya, Director:

I am absolutely shocked as to how people are criticising Deepika Padukone for taking a stand. I think she has shown a very responsible gesture and I salute her for that. We should have more celebrities standing against the hostility that’s going on. I am glad Deepika Padukone has the courage and grit to take a stand.

Bhoomika Dash, Actress:

This is a shocking issue and goes on to show the putrid mentality of those who are protesting against her visit to JNU and are asking people to boycott her film. These people are supporting the perpetrators of the attack. Kudos to Deepika Padukone who went there knowing that it would not go down well with the ruling dispensation. It goes on to show her strength and good nature

Prakruti Mishra, Actress:

I think as an citizen of this country it’s in her right to visit any place she wants or lend her support to the students. It is a personal viewpoint and choice. Her actions should not be given a political colour as she is also a normal citizen of the country.

Arindam Ganguly, OP