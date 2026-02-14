New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday paid homage to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama this day in 2019 and said every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also paid tributes to the personnel who laid down their lives in the attack.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage”.

Vice President Radhakrishnan said the supreme sacrifice by the CRPF personnel will forever remain etched in the nation’s memory.

“I pay homage to the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Their supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation’s memory and continues to inspire us to build a strong and secure India,” he said.

A suicide bomber crashed his explosive-laden vehicle into a bus ferrying Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel February 14, 2019, killing 40 jawans.

Days later, India launched a retaliatory attack, which came to be known as the Balakot airstrike.