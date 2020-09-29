New Delhi: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu tested positive Tuesday for COVID-19. However, his condition is stable and there is nothing to worry about, doctors have said. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. Venkaiah Naidu has been advised home quarantine. His wife Usha Naidu has tested negative. However, she has also gone into isolation as her husband has tested positive.

The news has been announced in the official micro-blogging site of the vice-president. Naidu, however, has assured people that he is in good health.

Vice-President Naidu, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, recently attended the monsoon session of the Parliament, which was cut short after more than 25 members tested positive for the virus. It may be that the vice-president had contracted the disease while attending the sessions.

Agencies