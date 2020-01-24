New Delhi: A group of students from Veer Surendra Sai Space Innovation Centre (VSSSIC), of the state Friday met Union Minister of State (I/C) Ministry of Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh here and informed him about the satellite launch vehicle developed by them.

Congratulating the students for their work, Singh said that the efforts of these students reflect their talent, curiosity and capabilities, adding that for the first time a Space Launch Vehicle (SLV) has been developed by the students.

“India is a frontline nation in the field of space technology and these students will also contribute to it. This will inspire other students to excel in science and technology,” the minister said.

Singh further said that these students are in touch with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and are being provided Rs 50 lakh financial and technical assistance by ISRO for their endeavours. They will also utilise ISRO’s facilities based on requirement and feasibility.

ISRO has been the pioneer for encouraging space-related innovations. The team of students interacted with ISRO Chairman, K Sivan as part of “Samvad with Students”. They were registered as the first and only student body to indigenously developed and successfully launched sounding rockets, in Limca Book of Records, 2019.