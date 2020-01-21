Sambalpur: The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, is likely to sign an MoU with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) soon for setting up of an innovation-cum-incubation centre here.

Acording to VSSUT Vice-Chancellor, the MoU is likely to be signed sometime in February-end or first week of March. But it is to be cleared first by the legal department of ISRO at New Delhi.

Official sources here said a team of VSSUT led by its Vice-Chancellor, had already met ISRO Chairman K Sivan in this regard.

Sources said ISRO will provide Rs 50 lakh grant for this purpose in the first phase. ISRO selected the premier technical institute for the innovation centre after the ‘sounding rocket’ developed by VSSUT innovation club found a place in Limca Book of Records.

UNI