Bangalore: Former India batting stalwart VVS Laxman started his tenure Monday as the director of cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here. Last month, the 47-year-old VVS Laxman had accepted the BCCI’s offer to take up the job. He was offered the job after his predecessor Rahul Dravid had relinquished the position to become the senior India team’s head coach.

“First day in office at the NCA! An exciting new challenge in store, look forward to the future and to working with the future of Indian cricket,” Laxman tweeted, alongside two pictures inside the NCA.

Before accepting this position at the NCA, Laxman was serving as IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad’s mentor.

Laxman had also worked as batting consultant for six years at Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), which had roped him for the ‘Vision 2020’ programme aimed at tapping and promoting grassroot talent in Bengal. Besides, Laxman has also been a prominent figure in the commentary box.

As Dravid was entering the Indian team setup, Laxman had emerged as the frontrunner to occupy the top position at the NCA.

Initially Laxman was not very keen to take up the job as it would have meant staying away from his family for lengthy periods. However, after much persuasion from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Laxman finally relented.