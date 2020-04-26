Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken custody the scam-accused Wadhawan brothers from Mahabaleshwar to be brought to Mumbai, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here Sunday.

“The Satara Police has given them (CBI) all required assistance and an escort vehicle with 1+3 guard up to Mumbai on a written request. The arrest procedures are going on,” Deshmukh said.

The two brothers, Kapil Wadhawan and Dhiraj Wadhawan, along with 23 other family members had gone from Khandala hill station in Pune to the cool climes of Mahabaleshwar in Satara, at the height of lockdown April 9, sparking a huge political controversy.

IANS