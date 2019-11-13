Cuttack: Indian Council of Agricultural Research -National Rice Research Institute, (ICAR-NCRI) Cuttack organised ‘Rice Walk: Walk with Rice, Know Your Rice’ Wednesday. Over 2,000 students and teachers from over 30 schools from twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, farmers, scientists from ICAR and OUAT, state government officials and general public participated in the event.

The participants visited the Institute Research Farm— spread across 200 acres with full grown crops of newly developed high yielding rice varieties. The visitors were guided and explained by the scientists of the institute during the walk. They were exposed to the development of rice varieties and other agro-technologies related to rice production, plant protection, bio-fortification (high protein rice), climate smart rice with tolerance to both drought and submergence, hybrid rice, rice-fish integrated farming system models, resource conservation techniques, mechanisation, seed processing, enhancing rice quality, crop physiology and micro-environment.

The participants also visited the institute rice museum, rice gene bank with collection of over 35,000 rice germplasms and various laboratories of the institute.

All the students, teachers and visitors were taught about the science behind rice research and development, and various significant contributions of the rice research institute in alleviating hunger from the country and ensuring food and nutritional security. They expressed that similar programme should be observed every year for the benefit of all.

Director of the Institute Himanshu Pathak inaugurated the Rice Walk and expressed that the purpose of this unique event is exhibiting NRRI technologies, farm and laboratories to raise awareness about rice among the students and general public.